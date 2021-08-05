National Bank Financial Lowers Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$15.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEXA. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA opened at C$11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.78 and a 1-year high of C$14.92.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.