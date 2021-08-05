National Bank Financial Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$55.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of EDVMF traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

