National Bankshares Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$58.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.44.

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$1.17 on Thursday, reaching C$47.38. The company had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 44.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.06. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.11 and a 12 month high of C$47.53.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.6156305 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

