National Bankshares Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.71.

Shares of TSE ZZZ remained flat at $C$32.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,676. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.09.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3375967 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

