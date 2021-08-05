National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

