National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 268,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

