National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 671,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,737. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

