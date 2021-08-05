Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

