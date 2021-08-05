Needham & Company LLC Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $92.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

GMED opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Globus Medical by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

