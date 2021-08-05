Needham & Company LLC Increases SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $180.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

SITM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

SiTime stock opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.22. SiTime has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,414. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SiTime by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

