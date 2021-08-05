Needham & Company LLC Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $630.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $565.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $501.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 96.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 117.4% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 121,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.