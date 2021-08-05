Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

NLTX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 193,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $317.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,400. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

