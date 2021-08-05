NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NetEase were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after acquiring an additional 289,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 35.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

