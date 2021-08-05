NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $105.04

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.04, but opened at $96.38. NetEase shares last traded at $94.88, with a volume of 51,007 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in NetEase by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in NetEase by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in NetEase by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 994,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after purchasing an additional 108,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 354,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

