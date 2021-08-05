New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 9,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,323. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

