New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

