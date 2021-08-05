New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 900 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. FIL Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,047,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

