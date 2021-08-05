New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

