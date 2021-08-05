New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 952.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

