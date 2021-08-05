New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 4,100 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCI opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

