New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 4,800 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.