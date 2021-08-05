New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. New Relic updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 992,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,151. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

