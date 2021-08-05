New Relic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 996 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

NYSE NEWR opened at $78.83 on Thursday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

