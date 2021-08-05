New York City REIT (NYC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New York City REIT stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -173.91%.
A number of research firms recently commented on NYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.