New York City REIT (NYC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York City REIT stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York City REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 18,107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of New York City REIT worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.