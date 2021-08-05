Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $967.31 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Nexo has a total market cap of $967.31 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00004551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00061006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00952566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00097134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.