NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

