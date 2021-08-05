Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $154.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.