NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $576 million-$586 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NXGN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

