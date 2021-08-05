NFT Index Price Reaches $910.88 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $910.88 or 0.02259173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $2.03 million and $7,701.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00058123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00908323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00098910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00042712 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

