NGM Biopharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,658 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,812% compared to the average volume of 139 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

