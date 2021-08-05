NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 42.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NI by 73.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168. The stock has a market cap of $411.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.24. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 16.21%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

