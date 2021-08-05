Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $1.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.03 or 0.06829636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.67 or 0.01328721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00350416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00128067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.90 or 0.00611131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00341938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00292050 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,773,282,257 coins and its circulating supply is 8,111,782,257 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

