Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 106,035 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.27%.

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

