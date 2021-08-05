Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

NDLS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

