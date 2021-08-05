Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Nordson posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $226.51 on Monday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $229.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

