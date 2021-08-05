Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NYSE:NSC opened at $253.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $191.54 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

