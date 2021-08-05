Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

