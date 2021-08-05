Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

