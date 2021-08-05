Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $324,150.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,387 shares of company stock worth $8,123,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northern Trust by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.18. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

