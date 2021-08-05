Northern Trust Corp Acquires 24,059 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANW stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

