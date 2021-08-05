Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,189,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $183.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $187.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

