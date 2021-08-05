Northern Trust Corp Has $194,000 Stock Position in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Battalion Oil worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BATL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATL stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 241.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William D. Rogers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

