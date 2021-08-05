Northern Trust Corp Makes New $225,000 Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of FUN opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.55.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.