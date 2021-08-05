Northern Trust Corp Purchases 69,557 Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 221,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Zosano Pharma Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.