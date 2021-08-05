Northern Trust Corp Takes $207,000 Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

