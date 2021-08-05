Northern Trust Corp Takes $220,000 Position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acme United in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,804.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $31,086.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,528 shares of company stock valued at $983,652. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

