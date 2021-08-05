Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PERI. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PERI stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.
Perion Network Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
