Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PERI. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.