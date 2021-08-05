Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1,489.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $131,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

