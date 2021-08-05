Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments makes up approximately 2.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $133,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVMI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

NVMI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,044. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

