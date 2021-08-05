Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.50 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.

Shares of NVO traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. 2,088,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $103.21.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

